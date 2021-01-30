Protests demanding separate quota for Vanniyar community

Urging the State government to provide 20% separate reservation for the Vanniyar community in education and jobs, cadre of Pattali Makkal Katchi took out a rally and staged a demonstration near the Erode Collectorate on Friday.

Over 400 cadres, including women, took out the rally from GH Roundabout to the Collectorate during which they held party flags and raised slogans demanding reservation for their community members. They said that the Vanniyar community is the largest among the backward communities and denying 20% reservation in education and in government jobs is denial of justice.

They said that their demand for caste-wise census was also denied by the State government, which, instead formed a committee. They said that they have every right to demand reservation for their community and urged the government not to deny their rights any more. Later, they submitted a petition to Collector C. Kathiravan and left.

Salem

Members of the Pattali Makkal Katchi conducted a massive protest in front of the Collectorate.

Close to 4,500 cadres of the party gathered and raised slogans demanding that the State government fulfil long-standing demand of the party to provide reservation for the community. Cadres of the party from different parts of the district gathered at the place leading to traffic congestion at the Collectorate junction.

The partymen were led by State organising secretary M.K. Selvakumar and deputy joint secretary R. Arul. The protesters said that they are not fighting for reservation not just for Vanniyar community but for all communities based on caste-based population.

Krishnagiri

Cadres of PMK staged a protest demonstration outside the Collectorate demanding quota within quota for Vanniyars.

The party had called upon Vanniyars from other political parties other than the PMK to take part in the protests with their party flags as an expression of solidarity. However, there were no participants from other parties. The protests were underlined as a demand for social justice for Vanniyars and that reservations within the MBC quota would not undercut into the reservations of other backward castes and scheduled castes and general category.

In Dharmapuri, PMK cadres staged a protest outside the Collectorate. However, in a stray attack allegedly by some of the protesters, a youth was injured and left with a bleeding head. The young man, reportedly mentally challenged, was beaten up because he was allegedly sporting a knife. The victim was tended to by the police gathered there. One of the policemen was seen holding the youth’s bleeding head with a towel.