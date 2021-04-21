Protests continue against model road project

COIMBATORE

21 April 2021 23:19 IST

A day after the Coimbatore Corporation issued a detailed clarification on Tuesday saying that it had not cut trees, covered greenery with concrete and attempted to destroy the beauty of Race Course in executing the model road project, protests continued on Wednesday morning.

In the clarification the Corporation had also said that those levelling allegations that it had cut trees had no proof, it had only removed shrubs, it was only improving upon the walkers’ path, it was redesigning junctions to regulate vehicle movement and had taken care to harvest rain water in Race Course.

However, on Wednesday groups of people wore black shirts to protest against the model road project.

Different groups of people had come together at various points in Race Course for the protest, which was coordinated on social media, said R. Mohammad Saleem of Environment Conservation Group. Refuting the Corporation’s clarification, he also said that he had proof to substantiate his allegations that the Corporation had in fact cut trees.

A group of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam members also joined the anti-model road work protest by taking out a march from Thomas Park. Tamil Nadu Congress Committee working president Mayura Jayakumar joined the protest by cycling with a black mask.

Mr. Saleem said Makkal Needhi Maiam vice president R. Mahendran also went around the Race Course to see the model road project and the opposition’s concerns.

Meanwhile, in a statement Singanallur MLA and DMK Coimbatore east urban unit in-charge N. Karthik said in taking up the model road project, the Coimbatore Corporation had damaged the Race Course Road that was in good condition, uprooted trees and damaged environment. In public interest, the Coimbatore Corporation commissioner should intervene to stop the destruction of environment.

He also wanted to know if it was right to waste tax payers’ money by rebuilding a road that was in good condition.