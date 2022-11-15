Protests against stone quarries continue in Koratagiri, as ‘Peace Committee’ meeting ends unresolved

November 15, 2022 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

“I, like my ancestors, know only farming. You say, you don’t need an NOC from me, as the farmer of the adjacent land, for you to lease out your poramboke for quarrying. You bring an outsider and lease it out for 10 years. When stones are blasted and fall on my land, how do you expect me to farm?” asked a farmer of Korattagiri to Collector Dr. V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The farmer was speaking at the “peace committee” meeting convened at the Collectorate to end the protests by residents of Korattagiri against stone quarries, crushers and tippers operating in the village.

At the meeting, coordinated by the district administration, convention and “guidelines” were turned on their head and residents of the Koratagiri village asked sharp questions and demanded answers.

The villagers vacated their homes four days ago and moved into a forested thicket, pledging that they would not live amidst fly rocks, fly dust, explosions and smoke damaging their ecology and livelihood.

Korattagiri, with eight quarries, captive crushers and tippers, has seen protests for over a year, when residents forbade tippers from driving out of crushers with gravel and stones.

Trending

Yet, two new quarry leases were issued by the administration this May.

A villager sought to know how new leases were issued when there was public objection. The Collector said there was a public hearing held after a public notice in Tamil.

However, the villagers denied this. When asked for a video of the hearing, a resident was asked to file an RTI to procure it. The peace committee meeting was a de-facto public hearing, where the participants voiced their lived realities under the cloud of pollution from the quarries and demanded their closure. According to Collector Reddy, “it was a democracy and not monarchy”, where he could “unilaterally” shut down quarries. “They will go on appeal to the Court,” he said.

While the villagers demanded a written commitment from the Collector that trucks would not ply on their route and the quarries would be closed, the Collector said only penalties are imposed on violating quarries and the quarries are shut only for “major violations”. A survey of all eight quarries would be carried out in the meantime, the Collector added. For now, Korattagiri’s residents have announced that they would go back to the thicket, where they have pitched tents with women and children.

MP joins protesters

Krishnagiri MP Dr. A. Chellakumar joined the protesters on Monday night. Speaking to the media on Tuesday, he said: “The protests need support and the administration cannot take the side of the quarry owners for their profits at the cost of the health and lives of people.”