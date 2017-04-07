Protests against shifting of liquor shops

More than 100 people protested against the shifting of a Tasmac shop from the highway to Mount Road in Coonoor on Thursday.

Police officials said that the residents were protesting the relocation of the Tasmac shop as it would be very close to a school and other religious establishments.

The protesters said that there was another liquor shop very close to where the new one was to be set up.

Students from a school nearby also joined the protest. The residents blocked the road and caused minor disruption to traffic flow for over an hour.

Coonoor RDO, P. Geethapriya arrived at the spot and held talks with the protesters along with police officials.

The protesters dispersed peacefully after being assured that their demand would be considered.

In Kotagiri, more than 70 people gathered in front of a busy commercial area to protest against the shifting of a Tasmac shop located along the highway to within the town. Traffic was blocked along the route for more than an hour.