Protests against frequent hike in fuel prices

Members of Erode Urban District Congress Committee staging a demonstration at Surampatti Four Road on Thursday.

08 July 2021 22:34 IST

Condemning the frequent hike in the prices of fuel and LPG cylinder, members of Erode Urban District Congress Committee staged a demonstration at Surampatti Four Road on Thursday.

Led by its president E.P. Ravi, members said that the price of petrol and diesel have been hiked almost everyday in the past three months causing hardship to the common people who lost their livelihood due to COVID-19 pandemic and the total lockdown.

They said that when the price of international crude oil is stable, oil marketing companies in the country continue to hike the price of fuel everyday to earn more profits.

They said that even during the lockdown, hike in fuel prices led to an increase in price of vegetables and essential commodities and wanted rollback of the hike in the past two months.

They said that LPG cylinders are distributed to consumers at ₹900 a cylinder affecting the poor and the middle-level income group people.

In Krishnagiri, DMK’s trade union wing Labour Progressive Federation staged a protest demonstration.

The protesters organised at the Anna statue and slammed the Union government led by the BJP over the consistent hike in fuel prices. Stating that the hike in fuel prices has led to the rise in prices of essential commodities, the protesters alleged that the BJP government had worsened the lives of the common people.

The protesters led by former DMK MLA T. Senguttuvan raised slogans against the Union government.

Farmers protested in front of the head post office in Salem condemning the Union government for hike in fuel prices.

Members of All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee raised slogans condemning the Union government for the steep hike in fuel prices and demanded that the Centre take immediate steps to reduce the prices. The protesters demanded that fuel prices should be reduced to half.

Criticising the recent Union cabinet shuffle, the protesters demanded that there is no point in replacing Ministers and the entire Cabinet should resign.