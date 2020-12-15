Protests against farm laws continue in Tiruppur

Members of the CPI (M) and the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) staged demonstrations in Tiruppur demanding the repeal of the three contentious farm laws.
The Tiruppur City Police said the AIKSCC continued the sit-in protest in front of the Collectorate for the second day on Tuesday. About 51 members, including six women, participated bearing placards and raised slogans against the farm laws. The protesters were later removed and kept in a private hall, the police said.
Similarly, 19 members of the CPI (M) staged a demonstration outside a Reliance-owned outlet in Anupparpalayam, accusing the Central government of favouring industrialist Mukesh Ambani through the farm laws. The protesters were removed and kept in a private hall. All the protesters were released in the evening, the police said.
In Coimbatore, members of the Left parties staged a protest in front of the Collectorate against the farm laws. They were arrested by the police and released later.
