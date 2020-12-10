Protests against farm laws continue in districts

COIMBATORE

The Communist Party of India and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) members staged protests at several places in Coimbatore district on Wednesday and burnt the effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Sulur.

Coimbatore MP P.R. Natarajan led the protests at Sultanpet. Similar protests were held in Sulur and Mettupalayam, expressing support to the farmers protesting in New Delhi and demanding repeal of the three farm laws.

In Sulur, the protesters raised slogans in support of the farmers and burnt the effigy. The police arrested the protesters in all the three places and released them later.

The left parties held protests in Pollachi, Coimbatore, and Annur in the last few days in support of the protesting farmers.

Staff Reporter adds: In Tiruppur, members of Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam, Democratic Youth Federation of India and other outfits staged a protest outside the railway station demanding the repeal of farm laws.

According to the police, 35 protesters were removed following the protest, which was organised by the Federation of Periyarist Thinkers. The entrance to the railway station was barricaded as the protesters were planning to stage a rail blockade.

Armed with replicas of ploughs painted in black, the protesters raised slogans against the Central government and attempted to enter the railway station at 10.30 a.m.

Around 75 City Police personnel, who were deployed at the spot, blocked the protesters at the entrance and removed them. They were detained at a private hall in Khaderpet and were released later.