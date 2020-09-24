Protests against farm bills in Coimbatore

AAP and Dravida Tamilar Katchi held the protests in different places

The Dravida Tamilar Katchi and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) staged protests opposing the three farm bills passed in the Parliament.

Around 20 members of Dravida Tamilar Katchi staged a road blockade in front of the regional station of the Central Institute for Cotton Research in Coimbatore on Thursday. The police removed the protestors from the road to avoid traffic block.

While no one was detained, the police said that a case will be registered against them for blocking the road and violating provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act.

The AAP members staged a protest near the south taluk office on Huzur Road opposing the farm legislations on Thursday. Party workers, maintaining physical distancing, held placards and raised slogans demanding the Central government to revoke the bills.