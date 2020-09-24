Protests against farm bills in Coimbatore

The Dravida Tamilar Katchi and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) staged protests opposing the three farm bills passed in the Parliament.
Around 20 members of Dravida Tamilar Katchi staged a road blockade in front of the regional station of the Central Institute for Cotton Research in Coimbatore on Thursday. The police removed the protestors from the road to avoid traffic block.
While no one was detained, the police said that a case will be registered against them for blocking the road and violating provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act.
The AAP members staged a protest near the south taluk office on Huzur Road opposing the farm legislations on Thursday. Party workers, maintaining physical distancing, held placards and raised slogans demanding the Central government to revoke the bills.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath