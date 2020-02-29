Coimbatore

Protests against CAA held in Salem, Harur

Members of the Tamil Nadu Towheed Jamaath, including women and children, staged protests at various parts of Salem on Saturday demanding the Central Government to withdraw the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

At the protest held in front of the Salem Collectorate, the members waved national flags and held placards condemning the Central government for passing the controversial Act. They demanded that enumeration processes such as National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) should not be implemented.

The protesters raised slogans demanding the State government to pass a resolution against CAA, NPR and NRC. Similar protest was held near Mohamed Pura here on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Shaheen Bagh model protest near Kottai Maidan entered 13th day on Saturday.

Special Correspondent in Dharmapuri adds

Members of Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamaath led a demonstration against the CAA, NPR and NRC in front of the Revenue Divisional Officer’s office at Harur here on Saturday.

The protesters raised slogans against the Centre and demanded revocation of the Act.

Scores of women and children holding placards that read, “India is our country and Islam is our religion” objected to the CAA. The protest found support from the cadres of VCK, CPI and CPI (M), who took part in large numbers.

