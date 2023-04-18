ADVERTISEMENT

Protestor dies after taking ill 

April 18, 2023 05:36 am | Updated 12:40 am IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

A 58-year-old woman, who was part of the protest undertaken by the workers of the Horticulture Department, died in a hospital in Coimbatore on Monday after she was taken ill at the protest site a few days ago.

The protestor was identified as Angamma, a worker at the Coonoor Sims Park. On April 10, she was protesting along with other workers at the Government Botanical Garden in Udhagamandalam when she fainted and had to be rushed to a hospital in Coimbatore, where she died on Tuesday. The protests have been going on for the last 26 days. However, officials stated that the protests may be temporarily suspended from Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Nilgiris

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US