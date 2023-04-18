Protestor dies after taking ill 

April 18, 2023 05:36 am | Updated 05:36 am IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

A 58-year-old woman, who was part of the protest undertaken by the workers of the Horticulture Department, died in a hospital in Coimbatore on Monday after she was taken ill at the protest site a few days ago.

The protestor was identified as Angamma, a worker at the Coonoor Sims Park. On April 10, she was protesting along with other workers at the Government Botanical Garden in Udhagamandalam when she fainted and had to be rushed to a hospital in Coimbatore, where she died on Tuesday. The protests have been going on for the last 26 days. However, officials stated that the protests may be temporarily suspended from Wednesday.