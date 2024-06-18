Protesting farmers relent as NHAI promises to lengthen box passage for PAP canal across NH 81  

Officials of the National Highways Authority of India, Water Resources Department, and Police Department conducted talks with protesting farmer representatives at Kangayam on Monday to arrive at a decision on the width of the concrete box passage under construction for linking PAP canal across the National Highway 81, at Veeranampalayam.

The farmers had started the protest opposing shrinkage in the breadth of the passage from the existing 30 metres to 25 metres. They had also raised concerns over what they termed as the deviation in alignment of the box passage across the road.

The NHAI ought to have obtained sanction for 30 metres, as per its original existence, P. Velusamy, president, PAP Vellakovil Branch Canal (Kangayam-Vellakovil) Water Conservation Association, said.

The officials had conducted the talks as the farmers had threatened to go on protest. At the end of the talks, officials had assured the farmers that two-metre box chambers will be additionally constructed on either sides of the box passage.

The farmers decided to suspend the agitation following the assurance. “We will seek a legal recourse if the assurance is not fulfilled by NHAI,” Mr. Velusamy said.

