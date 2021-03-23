Protesting Delhi farmers’ representative to campaign against BJP

COIMBATORE

23 March 2021 23:50 IST

Neither the BJP nor the parties that have allied with it should win in this Assembly election in the State, said Rajwinder Singh Golden of the Azad Kisan Sangarsh Committee, one of the farmers’ organisation protesting in Delhi against the farm laws.

Addressing reporters here on Tuesday, he said the BJP government in the Centre was so anti-people and anti-farmer that the party should be defeated.

Advertising

Advertising

Claiming that the Centre was not allowing media near the protest site fearing that it would expose the truth, Mr. Singh said to counter the BJP, representatives of the farmers’ organisation had moved out to all the states going to polls to work against the BJP.

He was here to create awareness among the voters in the Coimbatore South Assembly constituency even though there was no support for the farmers’ protest in the State. On Wednesday, he would be travelling to Dharapuram to campaign against BJP’s State president L. Murugan and his organisation members would also be campaigning in Thousand Lights, Chennai, against BJP nominee Kushbu Sundar.