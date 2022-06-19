Coimbatore

Protest against Agnipath in Salem

Members of AIYF protesting against Agnipath scheme in Salem on Sunday.

Members of AIYF protesting against Agnipath scheme in Salem on Sunday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

Members of the All India Youth Federation (AIYF) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) protested against the Agnipath scheme here on Sunday.

The members of AIYF staged a protest in front of the Collectorate and raised slogans against the scheme and the Centre. They demanded the withdrawal of the scheme. Similarly, CPI(M) cadre staged a protest in front of the BSNL office on Meyyanur Main Road.


