Protest staged to oppose Vetrivel Yatra

Members from 14 outfits, including Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam (TPDK) and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), staged a protest here on Saturday to oppose the arrival of the BJP’s Vetrivel Yatra in Coimbatore.

According to the police, around 100 members participated in the protest. Initially, the protest was planned to be staged in front of the Police Commissioner’s office. But, the police stopped the protesters near the BSNL Customer Service Centre on State Bank Road and the protest was held at that spot.

TPDK’s general secretary K. Ramakrishnan, VCK leader Susi. Kalaiarasan and members from other organisations such as Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam and May 17 Movement participated in the protest. In a statement, Mr. Ramakrishnan, who led the protest, condemned the Coimbatore City Police for not stopping the yatra. Accusing the Vetrivel Yatra of spreading communal hatred among the public, he alleged that the State government was allowing the yatra to take place despite COVID-19 restrictions being in force. The yatra will be taken out in Coimbatore on Sunday.