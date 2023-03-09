Protest staged opposing median construction in Erode

March 09, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - ERODE

Stating that constructing a median on the Erode – Sathy Road would affect the people and the shopkeepers, over 50 people staged a protest on the busy road affecting movement of vehicles for 20 minutes here on Thursday.

Work is on to convert Erode – Sathy road as four-lane and currently construction of median work is in progress in the stretch. People were demanding that work be expedited as their business was affected.

On Thursday, people gathered near the Bharathi Theatre Junction and opposed the work. They said that due to the works, small traders were affected while people were unable to cross the road.

They said that the median is being constructed without a gap for the people to cross the road as they have to cover 1.5 km to reach the spot in the opposite direction. A bus stop is located at the other side and we cannot reach it, they said.

Erode North police arrived at the spot and assured them that the issue would be taken up with the officials concerned. Later, the protest was withdrawn.