Protest staged in Erode demanding action against religious preacher

October 13, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST

ERODE Claiming that an individual continues to pass derogatory remarks against Hindu Gods during his religious propaganda, members of Hindu Munnani along with the public staged a demonstration near the Chennimalai bus stand in which over 1,000 took part here on Friday.

Protesters said over 150 Hindu families reside at Kathakodikadu in Murungatholuvu panchayat where Arjunan alias John Peter of Pasuvapatti purchased land and was conducting prayer meetings. They said permission was not obtained from the government for conducting meetings in which religious preachers from other places also participated.

Protesters said during the meetings, derogatory remarks were made by him against Hindu Gods and also against our culture. “Despite opposition from local people, he continues his propaganda,” they said and added that false cases were registered against local people for questioning him. Protesters demanded action against him and raised slogans.

