Protest staged in Coimbatore against Manipur violence

September 09, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Palaniappan V S 5956

The social concern wing of the Church of South India (CSI) recently staged a protest condemning the violence against women and children in Manipur near the south taluk office in the city. The protest was led by the Bishop of Coimbatore Diocese of CSI Timothy Ravinder, secretary Prince Calvin, vice-president David Barnabas, and treasurer Amirtham.

 ISRO scientists lauded

Camford International School celebrated the triumphant landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon by crafting a model of the rocket and creatively painting their faces on it. School chairman N Arul Ramesh, correspondent Poongothai Arul Ramesh, and principal Poonam Syal took part in the function.

Office-bearers elected

The 10th annual general meeting of the Coimbatore Association of UPS and Stabilizer was held recently in which the new office-bearers took the oath of office. Popular actor, producer and director Nasser was the chief guest. Those who took charge were G. Muthukumar- president, K. Balasubramanian– vice-president, Dhanasekharan- secretary, R. Prabhakaran–treasurer, and Saravana Selvan – joint secretary. .

Rotary donation

Leema Rose Martin, director of Martin group, donated ₹7 crore to the Rotary Foundation at a seminar in the city. Rotary International vice-chairman Bharath Pandiya, district governor Vijayakumar, and Chella Raghavendra took part.

