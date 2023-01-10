Protest staged against Governor in Coimbatore

January 10, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST

Members of the Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam (TPDK) staged a demonstration in front of the Periyar statue near Gadhipuram on Tuesday against Governor R.N. Ravi for his selective deviation from the approved text during his address in the Assembly on Monday.

The protesters raised slogans and tried to set fire to the effigy of Mr. Ravi. The police prevented them from burning the effigy. In a counter-move, members of the Bharatiya Janata Party staged a protest on V.K.K. Menon Road demanding the arrest of TPDK members involved in the protest.

Dravida Iyakka Thamizhar Peravai members also protested against Mr. Ravi near the BSNL office.