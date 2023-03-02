HamberMenu
Protest staged against Coimbatore Corporation move to hand over maintenance works to private parties

March 02, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Coimbatore Corporation must not rollout tenders for maintenance work as jobs of many contract workers may be hit, All India Trade Union Congress members alleged during a protest near the Coimbatore South Tashildar Office in the city on Thursday.

State joint secretary of AITUC N. Selvaraj, who led the demonstration, said, “more than 3,600 of nearly 6,000 sanitation workers of the Corporation are temporary contract workers. The Corporation plans to handover the maintenance work to private parties. Due to this, temporary workers will be denied jobs. There are also reports that migrant workers will be employed.”

“Cumulatively, the Corporation was spending ₹50 crore per annum, including salary for conservancy workers. With the revised wage rates including PF and ESI, we estimate the civic body will spend roughly ₹100 crore per annum. But a tender notice for the same work has been issued for ₹170.65 crore,” he said.

