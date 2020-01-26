Protest staged against CAA

Members of the Tamil Nadu Towheed Jamaath took out a protest rally here on Saturday against the recently introduced Citizenship Amendment Act.

Thousands of people, including a large number of women, took part in the which was held from Central Post Office near old bus stand to the District Collectorate here. However, the protesters were stopped much before the Collector’s office by the police.

The protesters raised slogans against the Centre and demanded that the government should withdraw the controversial law.

The protesters also demanded that enumeration processes like National Population Register and National Register of Citizens should also be stopped.

The protesters waved the National Flag all through the protest and held placards against the Act.

The protesters also demanded that the State government should pass a resolution in the Legislative Assembly against the Act and it should stop NPR, NRC processes in State.

Syed Ali, State Committee member of the organisation said that despite huge protests the Centre is not ready to listen to the public and withdraw the law. Mr. Ali said that they would continue the protests until the controversial Act is withdrawn. Mr. Ali also alleged that the government is lying that the law will not affect Muslims.

