Protest seeking demolition of wall constructed on pathway

Stating that the wall constructed on a pathway is an alleged “untouchability wall”, a demonstration was held near the Collectorate on Wednesday urging the district administration to demolish it.

Organised by the Democratic Youth Federation of India, Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Movement and the All India Democratic Women’s Association, members condemned the administration for failing to demolish the wall at Kattumara Kuttai village in Sanyasigundu Panchayat Union even after the court ordered to do so.

They said that 70 members of Adi Dravidar Community were residing in the village for four generations and were using the pathway all these years to reach the main road.

However, construction of the wall five years ago had prevented them from using the stretch as they were forced to cover additional distance to reach the road.

“The court ordered officials to demolish the wall and officials failed to implement the court order”, they added.

Protesters wanted the wall to be demolished and people be allowed to use the common pathway.

The land owner had earlier said that he owned patta for the property and had constructed the compound wall for it.

He denied that the wall is an untouchability wall and added that he would move the High Court against the lower court’s order.