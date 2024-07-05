GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Protest postponed after officials assured tribal people to lay roads to two tribal hamlets in Erode

Published - July 05, 2024 06:50 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Following assurance from government officials that roads will be laid to two tribal hamlets in Talavadi block, the proposed road blockade on Dhimbam Ghat Road on Friday, was postponed.

Tamil Nadu Tribal People’s Association had demanded re-laying of the four-km damaged road from Bejalatti to Thadasalatti and Ittarai tribal settlements, located in Talamalai village. Also, the association wanted a new road to be laid from Mavallam – Kottadai road to Pudukadu habitation in Hasanur panchayat. The association had earlier threatened to stage a road roko on July 5.

However, on Thursday evening, a meeting was held at Sathyamangalam, after which it was decided to postpone the protest. The meeting was held at the tahsildar’s office in Sathyamangalam and was chaired by Gobichettipalayam Revenue Divisional Officer K. Kannappan, Sathyamangalam deputy superintendent of police Saravanan, Talavadi tahsildar, Talavadi block development officer, forest rangers of Talamalai and Hasanur, inspector of police from Talavadi, former Bhavanisagar MLA P.L. Sundaram and other association office-bearers.

Officials said a new road to Pudukadu village would be laid as per the Forest Rights Act. Regarding the existing road to Ittarai hamlet, permission needs to be obtained from the Wildlife Board, for re-laying. Officials assured the people to complete the process within four months.

