GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Protest planned to demand enhanced compensation for land acquired for Perundurai SIPCOT in Erode

The protest will be staged by the Perundurai SIPCOT Affected People Welfare Association along with farmers and others; the Association has said despite a court order, the T.N. government has not paid the revised compensation amount

January 20, 2024 02:05 pm | Updated 02:06 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Condemning the delay in providing adequate compensation to people whose lands were acquired for establishing the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu Limited (SIPCOT) Industrial Growth Centre at Perundurai, members of the Perundurai SIPCOT Affected People Welfare Association along with farmers and other stakeholders, have decided to picket the office of SIPCOT in Perundurai on January 23.

The association’s coordinator, S. Chinnasamy, said 200 acres of land was acquired by the Tamil Nadu government 30 years ago, under the Land Acquisition Act, 1894, from the people. The government acquired the land for ₹29,700 and ₹34,100 an acre but land owners disagreed with the compensation.

A family moved the court in Erode, after which, in 2006, the court enhanced the compensation to ₹2.50 lakh. Also, the court ordered 30% solatium and 15% interest to the family. However, an appeal was made against this order in the Madras High Court but the court confirmed the lower court’s order and dismissed the petition in 2020.

Mr. Chinnasamy said families were yet to receive the enhanced compensation as directed by the court and urged the State government to issue a government order enhancing the compensation.

“Affected people along with their families will stage a protest urging the government to provide enhanced compensation,” he said. The coordinator said members of various political parties, representatives of various farmers’ associations and public welfare organisations would participate in the protest.

Related Topics

Erode / land resources / government

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.