Protest planned to demand enhanced compensation for land acquired for Perundurai SIPCOT in Erode

Condemning the delay in providing adequate compensation to people whose lands were acquired for establishing the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu Limited (SIPCOT) Industrial Growth Centre at Perundurai, members of the Perundurai SIPCOT Affected People Welfare Association along with farmers and other stakeholders, have decided to picket the office of SIPCOT in Perundurai on January 23.

The association’s coordinator, S. Chinnasamy, said 200 acres of land was acquired by the Tamil Nadu government 30 years ago, under the Land Acquisition Act, 1894, from the people. The government acquired the land for ₹29,700 and ₹34,100 an acre but land owners disagreed with the compensation.

A family moved the court in Erode, after which, in 2006, the court enhanced the compensation to ₹2.50 lakh. Also, the court ordered 30% solatium and 15% interest to the family. However, an appeal was made against this order in the Madras High Court but the court confirmed the lower court’s order and dismissed the petition in 2020.

Mr. Chinnasamy said families were yet to receive the enhanced compensation as directed by the court and urged the State government to issue a government order enhancing the compensation.

“Affected people along with their families will stage a protest urging the government to provide enhanced compensation,” he said. The coordinator said members of various political parties, representatives of various farmers’ associations and public welfare organisations would participate in the protest.