ADVERTISEMENT

Protest planned seeking power connections for tribal settlements in Anamalai

April 07, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Kozhikamuthi tribal settlement in the Anamalai Tiger Reserve. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has urged residents of tribal settlements in the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) to stage a novel protest on Sunday, holding electronic freebies given by the government, to highlight their plight of living without power connections.

Organised by the Aanamalai taluk branch of the CPI (M), people taking part in the protest have been called to assemble before the office of the forest range officer of Ulandy range at Top Slip, with government freebies such as TV, grinder, fan and mixie that are remaining unused due to lack of power connection.

CPI (M) worker and Coimbatore district president of the Tamil Nadu Tribal Association V.S. Paramasivam said residents from Erumaparai, Koomatti, Kozhikamuthi and Varagaliar tribal settlements in the Ulandy range are expected to take part in the agitation. The organisers have planned to lay wreaths on the electronic freebies.

“The Forest Department is collecting entry fee for vehicles and visitors to the Top Slip at Sethumadai check-post. After the vehicles reach Top Slip, parking fee is levied. People visiting the Kozhikamuthi elephant camp are also charged with a fee, all collected in the name of tribal welfare activities. However, tribal people are not getting the benefits,” alleged Mr. Paramasivam.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Mr. Paramasivam, only two out of the 17 tribal settlements in the Pollachi forest division of the ATR have power connections. Though four settlements in Sarkarpathy, Navamalai, Kadamparai and Manambolly are located close to power generation units, tribal residents do not have power connections, he alleged.

“There are several guest houses of the Forest Department in the region meant for tourism. All of them, including the Ambuli guest house, which is 12 km away from Top Slip, also have power connection,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Coimbatore / tribals

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US