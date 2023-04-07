Protest planned seeking power connections for tribal settlements in Anamalai

April 07, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has urged residents of tribal settlements in the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) to stage a novel protest on Sunday, holding electronic freebies given by the government, to highlight their plight of living without power connections.

Organised by the Aanamalai taluk branch of the CPI (M), people taking part in the protest have been called to assemble before the office of the forest range officer of Ulandy range at Top Slip, with government freebies such as TV, grinder, fan and mixie that are remaining unused due to lack of power connection.

CPI (M) worker and Coimbatore district president of the Tamil Nadu Tribal Association V.S. Paramasivam said residents from Erumaparai, Koomatti, Kozhikamuthi and Varagaliar tribal settlements in the Ulandy range are expected to take part in the agitation. The organisers have planned to lay wreaths on the electronic freebies.

“The Forest Department is collecting entry fee for vehicles and visitors to the Top Slip at Sethumadai check-post. After the vehicles reach Top Slip, parking fee is levied. People visiting the Kozhikamuthi elephant camp are also charged with a fee, all collected in the name of tribal welfare activities. However, tribal people are not getting the benefits,” alleged Mr. Paramasivam.

According to Mr. Paramasivam, only two out of the 17 tribal settlements in the Pollachi forest division of the ATR have power connections. Though four settlements in Sarkarpathy, Navamalai, Kadamparai and Manambolly are located close to power generation units, tribal residents do not have power connections, he alleged.

“There are several guest houses of the Forest Department in the region meant for tourism. All of them, including the Ambuli guest house, which is 12 km away from Top Slip, also have power connection,” he said.