Protest planned over NEET

Dravida Panpaatu Kootu Iyakkam, an amalgamation of Dravidian parties and organisations, would stage a protest in front of the BSNL office near the Coimbatore Collectorate on Saturday against conducting NEET at a time when all examinations had been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Iyakkam’s Coordinator C. Venmani said at a press meet held here on Friday that every university, State education board and even the Central education boards had cancelled examinations citing the pandemic. Even competitive examinations had been cancelled. In such circumstance what was the need to go ahead with NEET, he asked.


