Protest planned at Dhimbam against move to ban vehicle movement during night hours

ERODE

02 February 2022 23:35 IST

Opposing the proposed move to ban vehicle movement during night hours on Bannari-Dhimbam stretch of the Coimbatore - Bengaluru National Highway 959, political parties, traders, farmers and the people of Talavadi Hills have decided to stage a protest at Dhimbam on February 10.

The Madras High Court had on January 28 asked the Erode Collector to convene a meeting with stakeholders before February 18 on imposing vehicle ban at night hours on the stretch that passes through the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) so that road kills of wild animals could be prevented.

On Wednesday, a meeting was organised at Talavadi in which 150 members from political parties, farmers and traders associations, people welfare organisations and the public participated. Former Bhavanisagar MLA P.L. Sundaram chaired the meeting and speakers explained the pros and cons of the proposed ban after which various resolutions were passed.

A resolution said that any ban on vehicle movement would affect the livelihood of people of both the States as the stretch serves as an important route in transporting essential commodities. Instead, animal crossing spots and accident spots need to be identified and necessary steps should be taken to prevent accidents. The resolution urged the district administration to hold meetings with the people of Talavadi, Hasanur and other stakeholders and seek their opinion.

Also, a 25-member committee was formed with 10 panchayat presidents, 10 union councillors, one district councillor and four representatives from various organisations to hold consultations with the people in the hill area and present their opinions to the administration. The committee would meet on February 4 to discuss organising the protest to seek the attention of the State government.