Protest over I-T raid in SDPI Coimbatore office

The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) staged a protest here on Wednesday condemning the raid conducted by the Income Tax Department at its office here on Tuesday.

SDPI district president A. Musthafa led the protest in which senior office-bearers of the party, besides leaders from Tamil Puligal Katchi, Nam Tamilar Katchi, Popular Front of India and Tanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam took part.

The party alleged that the IT Department was acting as the puppet of the BJP government, targeting democratic forces in the country. They alleged that the raid conducted at SDPI’s office at Kottaimedu here was an effort to weaken the party.

A spokesperson said the IT team served a summons which asked two office-bearers to appear at the IT office at Race Course in two days.


