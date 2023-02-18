Protest in Erode seeking Seeman’s arrest

February 18, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - ERODE

Alleging that Naam Tamilar Katchi leader Seeman had spoken against the members of Arunthathiyar community during the election campaign, over 50 persons from Rajajipuram area in Karungalpalayam staged a road block near Thirunagar bus stop here on Friday.

The protesters said Mr. Seeman, when campaigning at Thirunagar Colony on February 13, allegedly said that during the Vijayanagara Empire rule, Arunthathiyar community members from Andhra Pradesh were moved to the State to carry out cleaning works. They said his remarks had hurt the community members and demanded his arrest. They raised slogans and senior police officials pacified them. Later, the road roko was withdrawn.

On Thursday night, DMK cadre intercepted the vehicle of Naam Tamilar Katchi during their campaign in the area stating that Mr. Seeman’s remarks had hurt the community people. An altercation broke between the cadre of NTK and DMK during which an NTK cadre suffered head injuries. He was admitted to the Government Headquarters Hospital. Police personnel continue to remain in the area to prevent untoward incidents.