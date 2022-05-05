Protest in Coimbatore condemning conduct of RRB exams outside T.N.

TPDK general secretary K. Ramakrishnan and members of other organisations staging a demonstration outside the Coimbatore Railway Station on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

Members of Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam (TPDK) and other organisations staged a demonstration outside the Coimbatore Railway Station on Thursday condemning the allotment of examination centres by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) for the candidates from Tamil Nadu in far-off locations outside the State.

According to TPDK general secretary K. Ramakrishnan, around 60 members from 10 organisations including Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, Aathi Thamizhar Peravai and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi participated in the demonstration.

Candidates from the State, who had applied for over 2,500 vacant posts such as station master and junior accounts assistant cum typist in the Southern Railway, had been allotted centres in Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka by the RRB for the online examination, he alleged. “Differently abled and women candidates will find it difficult to travel for such long distances,” Mr. Ramakrishnan said. The RRB must re-allot the centres to the candidates within the State, he urged.

Recently, Madurai MP Su.Venkatesan had also appealed to the RRB to revise the centres to cities in Tamil Nadu.