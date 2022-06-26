Protest demanding stoppage for trains at Singanallur station

June 26, 2022 18:39 IST

Members of various political parties staged a protest in front of Singanallur railway station on Sunday demanding the Railways to ensure stoppages for some of the trains that pass through the station.

The protesters said some of the trains that used to have stoppages at Singanallur station for the past 50 years were not halting at the station now.

A notice said Coimbatore MP P.R. Natarajan wrote to senior officials of the Railways, including the General Manager of Southern Railway and Divisional Manager of Salem Division, highlighting the issue. However, the grievance was not resolved. Around 1,000 people were travelling from Singanallur to Tiruppur and Erode districts on a daily basis for jobs. These people were forced to board and alight trains at Coimbatore junction due to lack of stoppage at Singanallur.

Palakkad Town - Tiruchchirappalli Express (16844), Tiruchchirappalli - Palakkad Town Express (16843), Tiruchchirappalli - Palakkad Town Express (16843) and Nagercoil - Coimbatore Express (16321) were among the train services for which stoppage at Singanallur was sought.

Former Singanallur MLA N. Karthik of the DMK, Mr. Natarajan, Mayura Jayakumar of Congress, R.R. Mohankumar of MDMK, V.S. Sundaram of the CPI, P. Dhanapal of KMDK and Ilakkiyan of VCK led the protest which also condemned privatisation of train services.