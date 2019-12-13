Protest condemning diversion of four trains via Salem-Karur sector

Condemning the railway board’s decision to divert four trains that were earlier operated through the Erode Railway Junction to the Salem - Namakkal – Karur sector, members of minority wing of the district Congress staged a demonstration here on Thursday.

Led by its president J. Suresh and vice-president K.N. Basha, the demonstration was presided by Urban District Congress president E.P. Ravi. The members said that Train No. 16339/40 Chatrapati Shivaji Mumbai Terminus – Nagercoil Express - Chatrapati Shivaji Mumbai Terminus, and Train No. 11021/22 Dadar – Tirunelveli Express – Dadar were running through Erode Junction for many years. Also, these trains contributed substantially to the revenue of Salem Railway Division. But the railway’s announcement that these four trains would be operated in Salem – Namakkal – Karur sector was a big disappointment to the passengers in the region.

They said that Train No. 16734 Okha - Rameswaram Express and Train No. 12689 Chennai – Tirunelveli trains were earlier operated through Erode Railway Junction. But the trains were diverted to the Salem – Namakkal – Karur sector earlier which caused disappointment and inconvenience to the passengers here. They condemned the railways for their continued act in taking decisions that affected the passengers at large and wanted the decision withdrawn.

“Let the trains continue to pass through Erode Railway Junction,” they added.