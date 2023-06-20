ADVERTISEMENT

Protest by Malayali community in Kadambur hills withdrawn after talks by Collector

June 20, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara holding talks with Malayali community people who staged a road roko demanding ST community certificate at Kadambur in Erode on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

The 10-hour long road roko by members of the Malayali community in Kadambur hills demanding Scheduled Tribe (STR) community certificate was withdrawn at 1 a.m. on Tuesday after Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara assured protestors to take up the issue with the State government. 

Currently, they were given certificates as Hindu – Malai Vellalar, categorised under Other Caste (OC) list, as they were unable to get reservations in educational institutions or government jobs. Members, numbering over 32,000, were demanding ST certificates and refused to send their children to schools and colleges since institutions reopened for the current academic year. 

At 2.30 p.m. on Monday, over 2,500 people blocked the road at Kadambur disrupting vehicle flow. Efforts by G. Divya Priyadarshini, Revenue Divisional Officer, Gobichettipalayam, to pacify them failed as protesters sought assurance from the Collector. Later, District Revenue Officer C. Santhoshini Chandra, Superintendent of Police G. Jawahar and other revenue officials held talks with them. But, despite rain, they refused to withdraw their protest and wanted the Collector to hold talks with them. 

At 12.15 a.m., the Collector arrived at Kadambur and explained to them the various proposals and steps taken both by the district administration and the State government in the issue in all these years. The Collector assured them that their problem will be taken up with the government, after which the protest was withdrawn at 1 a.m. On Tuesday, students went to their schools and colleges. 

