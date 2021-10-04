Protest by Kadar tribe in ATR enters second day

COIMBATORE

04 October 2021 00:11 IST

The protest by members of Kadar tribe in the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) entered the second day on Sunday.

The protestors appealed to the Chief Minister to accord homestead patta for 23 families of the ethnic tribe who were evicted by ATR authorities from their traditional settlement at Kallar in August 2019.

Advertising

Advertising

They reiterated their demand for an alternative land at Theppakulamedu inside ATR.

Organisers of the protest said that the tribal people will continue their peaceful protest until they get an assurance from the appropriate authority on allocating lands for them at an alternative location.

They said that a sub-divisional committee comprising officials from the Revenue, the Forest and the Survey and Land Records Departments had surveyed the land at Theppakulamedu in September 2020. Though the residents expected that further processes for granting patta would be expedited, the ATR administration opposed the move, said the organisers.

On Sunday, the tribal people staged the protest, braving heavy rain. Tribesmen played traditional musical instruments and women danced during the protest. District Police deployed personnel at the protest venue near Thaimudi estate, near Valparai.

On Saturday, Pollachi Sub-Collector and Deputy Field Director of the ATR requested the tribals to withdraw the protest which they refused.