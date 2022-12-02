Protest by contract workers at Erode GH continues as talks fail

December 02, 2022 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - ERODE

Contract workers at the District Headquarters Hospital continued their indefinite strike for the fourth consecutive day as talks with officials failed on Friday.

A total of 132 workers engaged as conservancy workers, security guards and attendants to help patients move inside the hospital were on strike from the night of November 29 . They said they were paid ₹280 a day as against the daily wage of ₹707 fixed by the government.

They demanded a room to take rest and a room to consume food, one-day holiday a week and double wages on national holidays among others. “Our monthly salary should be ₹21,260 and not ₹8,400 as paid now,” they said. Talks held by the Labour Welfare Officer ended in a stalemate and they continued their protest.

On Thursday, Tahsildar Balasubramanian, Resident Medical Officer Kavitha, Hospital Superintendent Venkatesh and Town DSP Anandakumar held talks with the workers. Since no assurance was given by the officials in fulfilling their demands, the workers said the talks had failed and they would continue their protest.