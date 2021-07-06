Protest at Mettupalayam for vaccine

Coimbatore

06 July 2021 23:17 IST

Representatives from various political parties, political organisations, trade unions and members of the public staged a protest at Mettupalayam on Tuesday demanding increased allocation of COVID-19 vaccines for the municipality.

Around 50 people assembled on the premises of Mettupalayam bus stand adhering to COVID-19 safety norms.

S. Basha, organiser of Namma Mettupalayam Social Welfare Committee, said 200 doses were allotted to the Urban Primary Health Centre for the 33 wards in the Mettupalayam Municipality on July 2. “The UPHC got 200 doses on July 2 after a week’s wait. After July 2, the UPHC was not allotted any dose till Tuesday. The issue has been taken to the attention of the District Collector and Deputy Director of Health Service,” he said.

Camps

The protestors wanted the Health Department to conduct camps at multiple locations at Mettupalayam to avoid crowding at the UPHC which saw more than 300 people thronging for vaccine on July 2.