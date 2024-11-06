ADVERTISEMENT

Protest against treatment plant near panchayat school

Published - November 06, 2024 06:08 pm IST - SALEM

The Hindu Bureau

Students and their parents protested against the establishment of a waste treatment plant near the Panchayat Union Primary School in Perumanur, near Veeranam, on Wednesday. Parents expressed their concerns, stating that over 100 students attend the school and that the proposed plant could adversely affect their health. They requested that the plant be relocated to a different site. The Veeranam police arrived at the scene and spoke with the parents, assuring them that they would discuss the issue with the relevant officials and advocate for the plant’s relocation. Following this assurance, the protest was called off.

