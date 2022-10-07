Protest against Tasmac outlet withdrawn following written assurance by officials in Salem

Following a written assurance from the Tasmac officials to the MLA and to the villagers to shift the Muthunaickenpatti outlet in a month, the villagers temporarily called off their protest against the shop on Friday.

A Tasmac outlet is functioning at Muthunaickenpatti, near Omalur, which comes under the Salem West Assembly constituency. As temples and schools were situated near the outlet, the villagers and PMK cadres urged the officials to shift the shop as they were facing problems from the customers.

In 2019 itself, the local people and the PMK announced that they were going to shut down the outlet. The Tasmac and revenue officials talked with the villagers and assured them that they would shift the outlet in a month. But even after three years, it was not shifted.

Following this, villagers led by MLA R. Arul held a meeting on Wednesday and announced that they were going to shut down the outlet on Friday. The police held talks with the MLA and the villagers, but they were firm in their decision.

On Friday, over 100 police personnel were deployed in the area to avert any untoward incidents. Around 12 p.m., villagers and PMK cadres, led by the MLA, gathered near the outlet. When the shop was opened, the villagers came forward to close it. The police stopped them and talked with them.

Revenue and Tasmac officials sought time to shift the shop. But the MLA and the villagers sought written assurance that the shop would be shifted. After talks, the Tasmac officials gave a written statement to shift the shop in one month. Based on the assurance, the protest was withdrawn.

Speaking to reporters, the MLA said that as ₹3 crore revenue was generated by the outlet every month, the officials are not showing interest in closing it. “If the outlet was not shifted, a massive protest will be conducted, and we will shut down the shop,” Mr. Arul added.