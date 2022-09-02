Protest against removal of banner that disrupts vehicle movement in Erode

Staff Reporter ERODE
September 02, 2022 17:58 IST

Members of Hindu Munnani staging a road roko on Nasiyanur Road in Erode on Friday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Opposing the removal of a flex banner kept near the Vinayaka idol on Nasiyanur Road by the police, members of Hindu Munnani staged a road roko here on Friday.

On account of Vinayaka Chaturthi, Hindu Munnani had installed the idol along the road at Sampath Nagar and had placed a flex banner near it. But, police personnel said that the banner disrupts vehicle movement and removed it.

Condemning the police action, members numbering 20, staged a road roko on Nasiyanur Road and later in front of the Collectorate. Manikandan, a protestor, doused himself with petrol and attempted to set himself ablaze. It was thwarted by the police. Members raised slogans against the police action. Police held talks with the protesters after which the protest was withdrawn.

( Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044- 24640050)..

