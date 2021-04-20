Protest against re-opening a feed firm

With 101 workers at a private feed company at Nanjai Uthukuli tested positive for COVID-19, local people and shopkeepers oppose re-opening the company here.

After workers and five shopkeepers tested positive, all the shops in the area were closed from April 17. The company was also closed after local people staged a protest. Local residents staged a road blockade on Monday night when attempts were made to re-open the company. They said that Collector C. Kathiravan during his inspection in the area sealed three shops as shopkeepers were not wearing masks. They questioned why the Collector did not inspect the company where over 100 workers were tested positive.

Modakkurichi Tahsildar in-charge Sridhar and Erode Town DSP Raju assured to hold talks. Later, the protest was withdrawn.