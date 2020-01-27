Coimbatore

Protest against public exam for Class V, VIII students

Children taking part in a protest organised by TPDK and a dozen more outfits in the city on Monday.

Children taking part in a protest organised by TPDK and a dozen more outfits in the city on Monday.  

more-in

It will cause unnecessary stress on the students: K. Ramakrishnan

Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam (TPDK) and more than a dozen outfits staged a protest here on Monday opposing the conduct of public examination for students of classes V and VIII.

TPDK general secretary K. Ramakrishnan said that the protesting organisations were of the opinion that public examination would cause unnecessary stress on the students. The outcome of the examination (results) would create disparity among students.

There was also the threat of students who failed quitting studies.

The objective behind introducing public examination appeared to be encouraging students to drop out of school so that they took up skill training to become either masons, electricians, plumbers or carpenters.

The examination would also create disparity between students in rural and urban areas as schools in villages were inferior in infrastructure compared to urban schools, he added.

Around 100 persons took part in the protest.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Coimbatore
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 27, 2020 11:54:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/protest-against-public-exam-for-class-v-viii-students/article30669299.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY