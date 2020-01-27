Protest against public exam for Class V, VIII students

Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam (TPDK) and more than a dozen outfits staged a protest here on Monday opposing the conduct of public examination for students of classes V and VIII.

TPDK general secretary K. Ramakrishnan said that the protesting organisations were of the opinion that public examination would cause unnecessary stress on the students. The outcome of the examination (results) would create disparity among students.

There was also the threat of students who failed quitting studies.

The objective behind introducing public examination appeared to be encouraging students to drop out of school so that they took up skill training to become either masons, electricians, plumbers or carpenters.

The examination would also create disparity between students in rural and urban areas as schools in villages were inferior in infrastructure compared to urban schools, he added.

Around 100 persons took part in the protest.