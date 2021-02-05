Protest against proposal to disinvest PSUs

Condemning the Central government’s proposal to disinvest public sector undertakings, members of Erode Urban District Congress Minority Department, staged a demonstration at Surampatti Four Road Junction here on Friday.

Led by E.P. Ravi, president, Erode Urban District Congress Committee, in the presence of department’s president J. Suresh and vice-president K.N. Basha, members said that the Centre in its Union Budget presented recently announced that Life Insurance Corporation of India and two public sector banks will be privatised.

“The government is rushing to hand over the national assets to private companies”, they said and wanted the proposals to be stopped.

Members said that fuel prices are on the rise everyday and the imposition of farm cess on petrol and diesel will affect all the people in the country. The price of LPG gas had doubled in the BJP-rule and further hike is affecting the common people, they said and also condemned the policy to scrap vehicles older than 15 years for commercial vehicles and 20 years for private vehicles.

They said that announcements in the budget are made only for the rich and corporate companies and will have tremendous impact on common people. They raised slogans condemning the policies of the Centre and wanted the disinvestment proposal to be withdrawn.