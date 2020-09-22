Protest against farm Bills in Salem

22 September 2020 18:34 IST

SALEM

Members of Tamil Puligal Katchi protested in front of the District Collectorate here on Tuesday and burnt copies of the farm Bills that were passed in Parliament recently. The raised slogans against the Centre and called the Bills anti-farmer.

District secretary of the organisation K. Udhayaprakash said the passing of the Bills would lead to corporatisation of the agriculture sector, which would eventually deny farmers even the minimum price for their produce.

In another incident, members of Makkal Arasu Katchi attempted to burn an effigy of Chief Minister Edappadi.K. Palaniswami, demanding the removal of a Tasmac liquor shop on Pudhu road. The protesters were removed from the place.