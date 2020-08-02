Protest against EIA draft

COIMBATORE

02 August 2020 07:23 IST

All Progressive Movement, Coimbatore, staged a protest in Gandhipuram recently against the Central Government for releasing the draft Environment Impact Assessment (EIA).

Members of Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam, Dravida Tamilar Katchi, Aathi Tamizhar Peravai, Thanthai Periyar Dravida Kazhagam and a few other outfits that form a part of the Movement staged the agitation to register their protest against the draft.

Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam’s Coimbatore urban unit president M. Nehru Das said the draft, as released by the government, was anti-people, anti-environment and anti-democratic.

The government should withdraw the draft failing which the Movement would intensify its protest, he added.