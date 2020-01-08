Protest against efforts to eliminate use of toxic pesticides

Hundreds of people belonging to farmers’ associations in the Nilgiris staged a protest in Udhagamandalam town on Tuesday against the efforts taken by the Horticulture Department and the District Administration to eliminate the use of toxic pesticides that are blamed for the high incidence of cancer, lung and kidney diseases among the farmers and residents in the district.

As part of the government’s campaign over the last few years to turn the Nilgiris into an “organic district”, many farmers have been encouraged to take up organic farming. Efforts are on to gradually phase out the use of toxic red and yellow-labelled pesticides that are said to pose diseases threat.

At Tuesday’s protest, associations that claimed to represent the interests of thousands of farmers across the district, said the crackdown on toxic pesticides would lead to the loss of livelihood for landowners, cultivators and daily wage workers. Shops in the Ooty Municipal Market were also closed in support of the protest.

Support for ban

At the same time, a number of farmers’ associations and farm workers, who are most exposed to the toxic pesticides, voiced their support for the district administration’s decision to ban the toxic pesticides.

H.N. Sivan, founder-president of the Nilgiris Nelikolu Micro and Small Tea Growers and Farmers’ Development Society (NSTF), said in a statement that his organisation fully supported the district administration’s efforts to promote organic farming.

Lamenting the damage caused by the extensive use of toxic chemicals in vegetable fields in the district, he said it was time further risk to soil health and drinking water sources was prevented.