Protest against Centre’s ‘anti-people’ policies

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) affiliated organisations staged a demonstration here condemning the “anti-people” policies of the government at the Centre led by the BJP.

The protesters belonging to the Centre of Indian Trade Unions, All India Kisan Sabha, and All India Workers Union put forth a slew of demands that included free health protection and medical intervention for all, livelihood assistance and employment guarantee among others.

The CPI(M) affiliated organisations also demanded that each citizen was granted 10 kg of dry rations for six months free of cost and families that did not fall under the income tax bracket be provided with a monthly income assistance of ₹ 7,500 for the first six months.

Under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, each beneficiary family should be given 200 wage days of work, and the wages increased to ₹600 a day and a similar urban employment guarantee scheme must be provided for urban poor.

The organisations also condemned the series of purportedly controversial amendments and ordinances passed during the second term of the BJP-led NDA government.

Protests were held outside the BSNL office in Dharmapuri. Similar protests were held at Uthangarai in Krishnagiri.