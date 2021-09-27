Protest against Central Government

COIMBATORE

27 September 2021 00:06 IST

Trade unions affiliated to political parties in the Secular Progressive Alliance will stage a 'rail roko' protest against the Central Government on Monday, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee working president Mayura S. Jayakumar said here on Saturday.

Addressing reporters after leading a street-corner meeting, he said the trade unions' protest was against the Government's anti-people, anti-farmer and anti-labourer policies. By enacting the three farm laws, passing the Citizenship Amendment Act, failing to reduce fuel prices and planning to monetise assets, the Government acted against national interest and in a way that threatened the country's sovereignty.

Mr. Jayakumar accused the Government of trampling upon people's rights and said the BJP should be dislodged from power in people's interest.