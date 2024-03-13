ADVERTISEMENT

Protest against CAA in Salem

March 13, 2024 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - SALEM

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Students Federation of India stage a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Salem in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, 13 March 2024. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

Stating that implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 is against the welfare of the nation and against the people, members of Students Federation of India staged a demonstration in Salem on Wednesday.

Members said the Act divides the people in the country on the basis of religion and members of a particular community are targeted through it. They said Prime Minister Narendra Modi failed to utter a word during farmers’ protest and privatisation of public sector undertakings, but justified the implementation of the Act. They said the Act will divide the country and hence wanted it to be withdrawn.

