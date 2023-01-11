ADVERTISEMENT

Protest against bifurcation of CSI Coimbatore diocese, 261 detained

January 11, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Race Course police on Wednesday detained and removed 261 persons, including laity and priests of the Church of South India (CSI) who staged a protest opposing the proposed bifurcation of the CSI Coimbatore diocese.

According to the protesters, the Coimbatore diocese comprises six districts - Coimbatore, the Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem and Dharmapuri. They said that the church administration has completed formalities to establish a new diocese with its headquarters based in Salem, without considering the opinion of the laity.

Those opposing the bifurcation staged a protest in front of Coimbatore south taluk office on Wednesday evening. The police detained and removed 261 persons including 132 women. They were shifted to an auditorium for further formalities.

Transwoman accuse neighbours of assault

A transwoman from Coimbatore has accused her neighbours of assaulting and harassing her.

The police said that a 23-year-old transwoman from Ponnaiyarajapuram in the city lodged a complaint on Tuesday against two neighbours. The transwoman alleged that her neighbours Saravanan and Raman used to tease her for her gender.

The duo abused and assaulted her on Monday when she questioned them for the harassment. The Variety Hall Road police have registered a case and started investigation.

